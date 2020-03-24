Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian Feud Continues As Celebrities Respond To Kanye West’s Leaked Video

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian took a swipe at each other through their social media activities.

Just recently, an unedited video clip of Kanye West’s controversial phone call with the “Bad Blood” singer leaked. In the clip, West informs Swift ahead that he would mention her in his song. However, the lyric he told her was different from the one that was released in the song.

Daily Mail noted that the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer has been liking posts that are siding with her amid her feud with the “Stronger” rapper. Swift liked one post on Tumblr that read, “Taylor told the truth moodboard.” She also liked another post that read, “How I sleep at night knowing we were right all this time and now we have the receipts to prove it.”

Meanwhile, West’s wife responded by doing the same. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also liked a post on Twitter that read, “The video showed nothing new. We all knew that. I’m so confused right now,” Us Weekly reported.

In the clip, West delivers the lyric to Swift while rapping “Taylor Swift might owe me sex.” “The Man” songstress laughs and says, “That’s not mean.” However, when the rapper dropped the song, it was changed to “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? / I made that b—- famous.”

Swift reacted to the song and insisted that while she was aware that West would mention her name in the song, she did not give him her consent to call her “b—-” and the video proves it.

Several online users have shown their support to Swift using the hashtag “#TaylorToldTheTruth.” Meanwhile, Kardashian and West were slammed by the netizens for putting Swift in a difficult position.

“Taylor Swift got humiliated by Kanye at 19, was cyber bullied which lead her to disappear for a year, went through a sexual assault trial, got her albums bought by her bully, yet she remains the kindest and strongest soul on earth #WeLoveYouTaylor,” @thelasttay commented.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in September 2019, Swift admitted that there were events that took place which caused her to be pissed when West called her “b——.” She stressed it was not just a singular event and she’s really sick of their dynamic.