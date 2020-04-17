Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Usher Join Lady Gaga’s Virtual Concert Amid Pandemic

Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez have been added to the list of celebrities who will be making an appearance in Lady Gaga’s star-studded virtual concert named “One World: Together At Home.” The “Poker Face” hitmaker has joined hands with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen for the event that will be shown throughout the world.

Apart from Swift and Lopez, celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Lupita Nyong’o, Awkwafina, Amy Poehler, Celine Dion, and Alicia Keys will also be seen during the highly-anticipated event.

According to Vulture, the lineup for the event also includes Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Chris Martin, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Elton John, David Beckham, Andrea Bocelli, Kacey Musgraves, and Idris Elba with his wife Sabrina Elba.

The concert will be hosted by popular talk show hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel.

The special was announced by the “Bad Romance” hitmaker while making an appearance during the WHO’s media briefing . The Academy Award-winning artist revealed that a global special will take place on April 18 to honor the health care workers. During the event, people would be able to hear experiences from real-life doctors and nurses around the world.

“We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented cultural movement. We want to encourage the power of the human spirit. The broadcast would not be a fund-raiser. We wanted to raise money before the telecast,” Gaga said.

During the address, Gaga also revealed that she has managed to raise more than $35 million for WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Fund. The fund was made to help people and medical professionals who are working tirelessly on the front lines.

A lot of celebrities have come forward to donate amid the pandemic. Recently, Madonna gave $1 million to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to help find a cure for the disease that has taken more than 100,000 lives worldwide.

Celebrities like James McAvoy, Rudy Gobert, Justin Bieber, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds, Lady Gaga, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, Kristen Bell, Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon, Bong Joon-Ho, Rihanna, Nina Dobrev, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Gwyneth Paltrow have also donated to help fight the deadly disease.