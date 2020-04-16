Taylor Swift, Ryan Hurd Exchange Praises On Twitter Over ‘False God’ Cover: ‘Love It’

Taylor Swift and Ryan Hurd exchanged praises on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the country singer and songwriter shared his rendition of Swift’s single “False God” from her album “Lover.” Hurd praised Swift for the song and even thanked her for it.

“False God. Thank you @taylorswift13 for the song clinic. My favorite song off of ‘Lover.’ We covered this live on Platonic, it felt like a deep dive into someone else’s poetry. https://RH.lnk.to/FalseGod,” Hurd wrote on Twitter.

It didn’t take long for the “Love Story” singer to respond. Swift praised Hurd’s cover and complimented it by writing that she loves it.

“Love this so much,” Swift commented alongside the praying emoji.

“Thank you. I hope we did it any amount of justice. Such a beautiful song,” Hurd replied to Swift’s comment.

Several netizens were happy to see the exchanges of compliments between the two artists. Many also praised Hurd’s rendition while others hoped to see them together on stage.

“You did an amazing job. It sounds completely different but so good,” one commented on Hurd’s performance.

“You did so good! this cover is AMAZING!!” another netizen added.

“You two should sing it together sometime!!” a different user wrote.

Aside from singing, many recognized Swift as an excellent songwriter. She wrote or co-wrote most of her singles. Former One Direction member Niall Horan even considers Swift as one of his favorite songwriters.

“I actually said it to Taylor. It was her birthday and I sent her an email and I was like, ‘There’s very few artists around now that you could say that, when you’re sitting writing a song, you’re like, ‘What chord would Taylor choose now? Would she go minor? Would she stay it a bit straighter?’ Taylor Swift is one of those and she deserves everything she gets,” Horan said.

Swift is also generous when it comes complimenting others’ artistry or recognizing their potential. In fact, Jack Antonoff credited Swift as the first artist to recognize him as producer.