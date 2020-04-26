Taylor Swift Slams Scooter Braun, Big Machine Records For ‘Unapproved’ Live Album

The feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun is far from over.

Swift slammed Braun and his record label, Big Machine Records, after learning that he is planning to release an album of her live performances. The album reportedly consists of some of Swift’s older songs that she performed at the age of 18.

Taking it to Instagram, the 30-year-old musician went all guns blazing against the music producer and criticized him for “not” getting “approval” from her. The “Lover” hitmaker started the message by expressing gratitude toward her fans for letting her know about the release of an album that features some of her old songs.

The musician was left fuming when she stumbled upon the news that her old tracks will be released without her permission.

She further stated that the release has not been “approved” by her, and she feels that they are doing it to save money. The recordings are from a show she did in 2008 in which she performed some of the old songs that she wrote before becoming a worldwide sensation.

“I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former label is putting out an ‘album’ of live performances of mine tonight. This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18. I am always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me,” Swift wrote.

The multi-Grammy Award-winning artist also revealed that Braun and his financial backers would have to pay her a whopping amount of $330 million for her music.

“They realized that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice and they need money,” Swift wrote.

This is not the first time Swift and Braun got involved in a public dispute. Last year, Swift ranted on Twitter and informed her fans that Scott Borchetta and Braun would not allow her to perform her old songs.

The “Bad Blood” hitmaker included in her rant the announcement that the American Music Awards would be honoring her with the Artist of the Decade award and her plans of performing a medley of her hit songs. However, Borchetta and Braun prohibited her from performing her old songs on television, claiming that they (Borchetta and Braun) would be re-recording her music first.

At the time, fans of the 29-year-old singer immediately reacted to her post with sympathy. Others showed their support by flooding the comments section with the hashtags #ShameOnScooterBraun, #ShameOnScottBorschetta and #WeStandWithTaylor.

Weeks after the accusation surfaced, Braun broke his silence and shared that he was not going to say anything on social media because he did not want things to escalate.