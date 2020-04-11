TCL Launches TCL 10 Series Of Smartphones All Priced Under $500

TCL, a company first known for producing TV sets, is now releasing a new lineup of handsets under the TCL 10 series. Each one of the three handsets in the lineup offer premium features that will not cost consumers a lot of money to buy.

The company announced via a press release that the three handsets, first unveiled during CES 2020, all feature TCL’s “NXTVISION” visual technology, quad-camera setups, Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets, and a selling price well below $500. The lineup includes the company’s first 5G handset, as well as model that uses TCL’s in-house curved AMOLED display.

Here’s a look at each of the devices:

TCL 10 5G

The TCL 10 5G is a cheap 5G-enabled handset. It is powered by a Snapdragon 765 SoC backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, Ars Technica noted. The device has a 6.53-inch FHD+ display that boasts of an impressive 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has a 4,500 mAh battery.

It has a rear quad-camera setup comprised of a 64MP main sensor, 118-degree ultra-wide camera, a depth camera and a macro lens. In front, there’s a 16MP shooter in a hole punch The handset will be sold in select regions later this year for $399.

TCL 10 Pro

This handset is powered by a Snapdragon 675 chipset which is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It features a 6.47-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display that leverages the company’s NXTVISION technology to produce “nearly accurate colors and enhanced image and video quality.” This tech allows users to enjoy Netflix in HDR10. It has a 4,500 mAh battery.

The handset has a rear quad-cam setup which incluces a 64MP high-resolution camera, a 2.9μm big pixel low-light video cam, a123-degree super wide-angle camera and a macro camera. In front lies a 24MP selfie shooter inside a teardrop notch. The device also features a “hybrid auto focus solution” that allows it to be used to take snaps day or night. The device will be sold for $449 starting Q2 2020.

TCL 10L

Despite being the most affordable handset in the lineup, the TCL 10 offers some interesting features as well. It is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC, features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, and it has a 4,500 mAh battery as well.

The device has a quad-camera setup at the back, comprised of a 48MP shooter, an ultra-wide camera, a depth sensor and a macro camera. The handset will be sold for $249 starting Q2 2020.