HEADTEACHERS have warned that school uniforms are essential for stopping bullying and getting higher grades.

The message has come in a major new survey of schools in England as government backed legislation by a Labour backbencher threatens to undermine the future of uniforms at schools. The bill by Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury would block schools from forcing parents to buy branded school clothing such as blazers and jumpers.

Instead parents could choose similar but not exact colour alternatives which critics believe could spell the long term end of the school uniform. The analysis of 12 percent of England’s 3,448 secondary schools carried out on behalf of the Schoolwear Association showed that eight out of 10 school leaders believe school uniforms help counteract bullying and 7 out of 10 think it will increase if uniforms are removed. And 6 in 10 say they improve educational outcomes. It also suggested that the Children’s Society, which has backed Mr Amesbury’s bill, has over-estimated the cost of uniforms by 55 percent.

The survey suggests that the real cost is £148.48 not £333 per year. Ben Stitchman, Headteacher at Holmfirth High School, said: “We believe that the quality of uniform plays a significant role in the expectations and standards that we want from all our pupils. “Uniform gives our pupils a sense of pride and certainty. It helps them to understand why they come to school and our aspirations for them.” Dr Ameerah Khadaroo, a top psychologist from the University of Arts London warned that the coronavirus crisis has made uniforms even more important.