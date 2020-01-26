Teen charged with $50m cryptocurrency theft

Prosecutors say he is part of a gang that stole millions of dollars by breaking into the phones of cryptocurrency owners.

Samy Bensaci, 18, from Montreal, is facing four criminal charges in connection with a $50m phone hacking scam.

Lieutenant Hugo Fournier, spokesperson for the Canadian police force – the Sûreté du Québec – said the SIM-swapping scam netted the thieves “$50 million from our neighbours to the south and $300,000 in Canada” in 2018.

The gang allegedly used a SIM swapping technique, where fraudsters can get access to phones and all of the apps – including crypto wallets.

Bensaci was arrested in Victoria, British Colombia, in November and charged with fraudulently obtaining computer service, committing fraud over $5,000, identity fraud, and illegally accessing computer data, reports Infosecurity Magazine.