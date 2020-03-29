Teen killed in NSW crash, driver charged

A teenager has been charged with dangerous and negligent driving over a crash that killed another teen on the NSW Central Coast.

The 18-year-old man was allegedly behind the wheel of a car that crashed at Niagara Park in the early hours of Saturday, killing a 17-year-old boy and seriously injuring the driver and two other males in the vehicle.

Police said the two other males, aged 17 and 18, are both in a stable condition in hospital.

The alleged driver was released from hospital on Sunday night and was charged with five offences, including dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.

He is due to appear in the Gosford Local Court on Monday.