‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Claps Back At Farrah Abraham’s Mother Over Coronavirus Comments

Kailyn Lowry remains steadfast when it comes to her stance on COVID-19 and vaccines.

After Debra Danielson, the mother of former MTV “Teen Mom” Farrah Abraham, slammed Kail in an Instagram video on Monday for not wanting to give her children the vaccine for COVID-19, if and when, that happens, Kail took a moment to defend herself.

“WHEN THE [EXPLETIVE] DID I EVER SAY THAT I DIDNT BELIEVE THERE WAS A PANDEMIC??????,” the 28-year-old commented. “I’ve been sitting my [expletive] at home just like everyone else.”

In the almost three-minute-long clip Danielson said, “Not trying to be mean or anything, but, you know, it’s time to be a true grown up and realize that we don’t always understand what’s going on.”

“And you’ve got to protect yourself and your children,” she added. “Just because you don’t believe there’s a pandemic … you don’t believe it’s real, doesn’t mean anything. … Take care of your kids.”

A post shared by Debra Danielsen (@ddanielsen1) on Apr 6, 2020 at 11:32am PDT

Danielson captioned the almost three-minute-long clip, “COVID-19: Our beliefs in the Pandemic make a difference!”

“I was saddened to hear that Kailyn from Teen Mom doesn’t believe in the current COVID-19 pandemic we are all going through right now,” the caption continued. “I share my thoughts on this and emphasize how important it is to take this situation seriously and take proper actions to help lessen the potential impact the virus can have.”

“Please everyone, stay safe and take this seriously,” she concluded. “We will

All get through this together.”

Kailyn is currently expecting her fourth child with her ex Chris Lopez. They already share one son together, Lux, 2, and the MTV star is expecting another boy. Kailyn is also a mom to son Isaac, 9, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 6, who she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Dec 10, 2019 at 7:07am PST

This isn’t the first time the reality star has opened up about her viewpoint on vaccines. The Hollywood Gossip reported that during an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast she expressed her opinion in regards to her youngest son Lux.

“[He] is 18 months and he is not vaccinated. He hasn’t ever really been sick, and for me, I just think the more research that I do, and the more educated I’ve become, I just don’t vaccinate him,” she told her co-host, Lindsie Chrisley.