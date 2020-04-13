‘Teen Mom’ Star Leah Messer Claims Babysitter Sexually Abused Her For 6 Months

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer claimed she was sexually abused when she was a child.

In an excerpt for the reality star’s upcoming memoir “Hope, Grace & Faith,” the mom of three shared the nightmare she experienced during her childhood. According to Messer, her babysitter abused her sexually for at least six months. She recalled that she was about 5 or 6 years old when it happened. A teenager looked after her while her mom worked in the hospital.

“Sometimes she would chase me and try to kiss me, and I would have to run away and hide. I really wanted her to like me, but at the same time, she made me feel weird and uncomfortable,” Messer wrote.

She added that the babysitter “started laying down” with her during her naps and after her mom left. She confessed that she felt something was wrong, but she didn’t know how to react because she also didn’t want her to stop playing with them.

“She would put on a movie and as soon as her mother left the room, she would kiss my neck and touch me where no one should ever touch a child,” she continued. “I didn’t like what she was doing. It felt wrong, but she was the only one in that house that was nice to us. I was afraid that if I told her to stop, she wouldn’t want to hang out and play games anymore.”

The incident went on for six months until her family moved to North Carolina. She confessed that she “felt ashamed” and it affected her self-worth.

“It took a long time for me to find my voice because I didn’t know how to love myself enough to say no,” Messer added.

In the same book, Messer also confessed that she didn’t have a miscarriage when she was expecting her first baby with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. Messer actually aborted the baby because she was conflicted over her relationship with her other ex Corey Simms.

She admitted that at the time, she was devastated that having a baby with Calvert would ruin her chances to be with Simms again. She wasn’t okay with the choice she made and even carried the pain and guilt for years.

Messer promoted her memoir on Instagram exactly a month before its release. She also shared a link where her fans can pre-order the book.