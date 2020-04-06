Teen Shoots Mother, Sister, 1-Month-Old Baby After Mental Episode

A 19-year-old shot his mother, sister, and his one-month-old baby after suffering a mental episode. The incident took place Saturday in San Antonia, Texas.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said that officers were called out to the 9500 block of Five Forks about reports of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they found a 49-year-old woman, a 14-year-old girl and a one-month-old baby boy with gunshot wounds, local media reported.

Chief McManus stated that the teenager, identified as Lance Tello, was suffering from some mental health issues. After the shooting, he reportedly ran away from the scene. Police apprehended him several blocks away. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Authorities said that nine people were at home when the teenager opened fire. Two of the victims are in critical condition, while one is in stable condition.

Tello was charged with injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

