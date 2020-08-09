Teen stabbed to death near Oxford Street shoppers was ‘devoted to looking after mum’

Emotional tributes have been paid to a teenager stabbed to death close to Oxford Street yesterday.

Jeremy Menesses, 17, from south London, was described by friends as an “innocent” boy who was focused on looking after his mum.

A group of friends today turned out to pay their respects at the scene this afternoon, each holding a single yellow flower.

One, who did not wish to be named, said: “He was just innocent.

“We don’t know anything about what happened yesterday but he is an innocent person.

“We are all his friends and we wanted to lay flowers for him.

“His name was Jeremy and he was from the south side of the river.”

Another girl within the group who was also friends with Jeremy, said: “All he cared about was making money for his mum and looking after her.

“We just can’t believe this has happened to him. He was innocent. He was a good person.”

And a heartbroken neighbour of Jeremy’s mum, who paid her respects at the scene of the killing, said he had only just celebrated his 17th birthday.

The woman, who declined to be named, described him as a “very intelligent boy.”

She said: “Oh, he was a sweet boy and he was always smiling.

“He was a very intelligent boy and he was very good at maths.

“I live next to his mum, she is from Columbia. She is not very good right now.

“It is so terrible. He only celebrated his 17th birthday in July.

“My daughter came to me last night and showed me a picture of Jeremy next to a dove, but I thought ‘it cannot be true.’

“He was studying at college, but he never talked about what he wanted to do next.

“He was very quiet, he was not outspoken, but a very friendly boy.”

The woman, who visited the cordon alone straight after work, was supported by officers at the crime scene.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the killing, which happened shortly after 5.30pm in Market Place, close to the junction with Oxford Street.

The three, all aged 18, were arrested after going to a south London hospital with superficial stab injuries.

They have since left hospital and are now in custody.

All three were arrested on suspicion of murder, while two of them are also suspected of assisting an offender.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: “This attack took place following a fight between a number of males in broad daylight and was witnessed by a large number of horrified onlookers.

“We have spoken to a number of people already but need anyone who has information, video or images to speak to us and tell us what they know.

“Your assistance could prove vital as we investigate this terrible incident.”

Superintendent Rob Shepherd, from the Central West BCU, said: “Residents and visitors will see an increased police presence in the area following this shocking incident. We are doing everything we can to support our Specialist Crime colleagues as they continue their investigation and urge anyone with information to approach officers on the street if they have information that they would like to share with us, or call 101.”