Teenage boy and man, 21, allegedly caught with $800,000 of cannabis at the NSW-Queensland border

A man and a teenager have been allegedly caught with more than $800,000 worth of illegal drugs during a routine traffic check near the NSW-Queensland border.

Police stopped the man, 21, and boy, 16, in Rathdowney after they re-entered Queensland on Tuesday morning.

Officers found about 4.5 kilograms of cannabis stuffed in two pillowcases on the back seat of a Toyota Hilux, Queensland police said on Wednesday.

The man and a teenager were charged with drug possession and trafficking.

The man was also issued a $1334 fine for breaching COVID-19 quarantine rules.

NSW police later raided a Lindsay Creek property where they seized a further five kilograms of cannabis and more than $10,000 in cash.

They also found a hydroponic set-up containing 170 cannabis plants and two gel blaster toy guns, which are illegal in NSW.

The man was refused bail and briefly appeared in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The boy will appear in the Beenleigh Children’s Court on May 11.