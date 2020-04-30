Teenager arrested after man left in critical condition following assault at Newbridge house

A MAN IN his late teens has been arrested in relation to an assault at a house in Newbridge, Co Kildare yesterday evening.

A man in his 60s received serious injuries during the assault at approximately 9pm at a house in the Moore Park area. It is understood that assault occurred during an attempted break-in.

He was taken to Naas General Hospital and gardaí have confirmed this evening that he remains in critical condition.

A man in his late teens has this afternoon been arrested in connection with the serious assault.

He is currently being detained at Newbridge Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí in Newbridge are continuing appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin