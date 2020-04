A TEENAGER HAS been arrested following a crash involving a garda patrol car this morning.

The teenager, who is male, was arrested after a crash in Drogheda this morning at 4.30am.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the crash involved a garda patrol car.

Two gardaí were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, for the treatment of minor injuries.

The spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.