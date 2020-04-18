Teenager due in court in relation to fatal stabbing of 20-year-old in Dublin’s north inner city

A TEENAGER ARRESTED in relation to the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old man in Dublin’s north inner city is due to appear in court this evening.

The male youth will appear before a special sitting of the Dublin District Children’s Court, Smithfield.

Glen Osborne was assaulted at the flat complex on Poplar Row at around 10pm on Wednesday, and later died of his injuries.

Gardaí earlier issued an appeal for information in relation to the fatal stabbing, particularly appealing to any taxi drivers who may have been in the Ballybough area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on the night of Wednesday 15 April to come forward.

They also appealed to any road users who were in the area that may have camera/dash cam footage in their vehicles.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or can assist gardaí is urged to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.