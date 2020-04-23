Teenager Hacked To Death By Friends After Fight Over Social Media Post

In a horrific incident, a 16-year-old boy was hacked to death by his classmates after a fight over a social media post. The incident took place on Sunday in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

Local media said that the classmates used an axe to kill the teenager and buried his body in a rubber plantation. The victim was identified by his first name, Akhil. Police said that the boy reportedly had a dispute with his friends over a social media post. Another fight between him and his friends broke out while they were playing a game.

Two of the victim’s friends were taken in connection to the killing. The accused were charged under sections 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender).

According to the police official, both the accused are minors, hence, they have been kept in an observation centre by the police. The further probe into the matter is underway and the identities of the accused have not been released.

The victim’s body was sent for an autopsy.

Earlier this month, a minor allegedly killed a four-year-old girl while imitating PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) game in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to local police, the minor boy was playing the game on his father’s mobile phone at his home. The girl, who is the daughter of the minor’s landlord, was also present at their home at the time. The boy reportedly grabbed the girl’s neck and tried to lift her imitating the game. The girl’s neck broke and she died immediately. Police also recovered the child’s slippers from the house of the minor boy, who is believed to be 11 years old.

Last year in June, a 15-year-old boy living in the eastern Indian state of Maharashtra killed his brother for scolding him for playing PUBG on his phone. The teenager reportedly banged his brother’s head on the wall and stabbed him repeatedly with a pair of scissors for stopping him from playing the game.