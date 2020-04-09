Teenager taken to hospital after suspected stabbing incident in Co Kerry

A MAN IN his late teens has been arrested by gardaí investigating a suspected stabbing incident in Tralee, Co Kerry.

The incident is understood to have occurred at 3.30pm this afternoon at Caheranne Close, Strand Road.

Gardaí in Tralee were called to the scene and a male in his late teens “with apparent stab wounds” was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries.

A full technical examination of the scene has been carried by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A man in his late teens was arrested this evening in connection with the incident and is currently detained at Tralee Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward as well as any road users travelling in the area who may have camera footage to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.