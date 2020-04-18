Teenagers charged after 15 cars are broken into and a van is stolen

TWO TEENAGERS HAVE now been charged after thieves broke into 15 cars and stole one van in Kinsale, Co Cork last week.

The incident happened in Eltins Wood and Compass Quay in the early hours of the morning on Monday 6 April.

Gardaí say that 15 cars were broken into and had items taken from inside. A white Renault van was also stolen.

Two male juveniles in their late teens were arrested today and detained in Bandon Garda Station before being charged in connection with the incident.

The teenagers are to appear before a special sitting of Bandon District Court this evening.

Gardaí have said that they would like to remind the public tof the need to take all valuables from their vehicles and make sure it is locked at all times.

After the incident last week, gardaí said that a number of the cars had been left unlocked.