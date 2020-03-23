Temporary Grocery Store Hours During Coronavirus Pandemic [Complete List]

As the coronavirus continues to impact people across the globe, many U.S. grocery stores have adjusted their hours to allow for time to restock shelves and sanitize. From later open times to earlier closures, these grocery chains have all temporarily changed their hours from the near-term.

Aldi

Aldi has adjusted all of its store hours to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Bashas’ Supermarkets

Bashas’ Supermarkets has temporarily changed its hours to 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bashas’ Dine is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

BI-LO

All BI-LO stores will close nightly at 9 p.m. until further notice.

City Market

All City Market stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for restocking and sanitizing.

Harris Teeter

Effective Thursday, all Harris Teeter stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Harveys Supermarkets

Harveys Supermarkets will close at 9 p.m. nightly until further notice for cleaning and restocking of shelves.

H-E-B

H-E-B stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer will reportedly not be open overnight. The company is limiting some items, including cold, flu, and sanitary products.

Fry’s Food Stores

Fry’s Food Stores said it will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The company is limiting some product purchases such as cold, flu, and sanitary products.

Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle , along with Market District will be open form 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The company is limiting some high demand products. GetGo stores will continue to operate normal hours with many stores open 24 hours.

Kroger

Kroger has also changed store hours with its North Jackson, Mississippi; Memphis, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Bartlett, Tennessee, stores open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and its Covington, Tennessee store open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

King Soopers

King Soopers stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with limitations on some item.

Meijer

Meijer is open 24 hours a day and said it is committed to keeping these hours.

Metro Market

Metro Market stores will close nightly at 10 p.m. The company is limiting some items, including cold, flu, and sanitary items.

Pick N’ Save

Pick N’ Save said its stores will close each night at 10 p.m. The company has a limit on some products, including cold, flu, and sanitary items.

Publix

Adjust store hours at Publix are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

QFC

QFC will open stores at 7 a.m. and close daily at 11 p.m.

Ralphs

Ralphs has changed its hours to operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The company has also limited some items.

Smith’s Food & Drug

Smith’s Food & Drug stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Safeway

Safeway stores will open one hour later and close one hour earlier each day, according to the Arizona Republic.

Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop stores will be open form 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The company is limiting items such as hand sanitizer and Lysol wipes.

Target

Target stores will close daily at 9 p.m. The company is limiting some high-demand products.

Tops

Tops has adjusted its store hours to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The company is limiting high demand products such as water, paper products, cleaning products, and sanitizers.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walmart

Walmart has adjusted the hours at several of its stores. Starting Thursday, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wegmans

Wegmans stores will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The company has placed a two-item limit on certain products.

WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods will be open from 7 a.m. to midnight daily.

Winn-Dixie

Winn-Dixie stores will close night at 9 p.m. Stores will reopen again at 7 a.m.