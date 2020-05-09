Tennessee lands 2021 five-star LB Lewis

Tennessee received a commitment from 2021 five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis.

Lewis, who previously committed to Florida, is rated as the nation’s No. 1 outside linebacker and the No. 10 overall prospect in the nation according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

He joins five-star defensive end Dylan Brooks, who committed to coach Jeremy Pruitt and the Volunteers over the weekend.

Lewis was part of the 5A Florida state championship team in Miami in 2019. The 200-pounder had 24 sacks the last two seasons and is scheduled to attend Chaminade-Madonna Prep in 2020.

With Lewis’ commitment, 247Sports ranks the Tennessee 2021 recruiting class No. 4 overall, ahead of Clemson.

–Field Level Media