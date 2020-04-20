Tennis Icons Take Initiative To Help Netters, Djokovic Wary Of Compulsory COVID-19 Testing

For big-name players like Novak Djokovic, finances are not much of a problem with the backing they get. However, the case does not hold for lower-ranked players and the Serbian has collaborated with other iconic names to work on funding those affected netters.

Djokovic sees a big problem over the horizon for players who are ranked below 250. They are mostly independent players and do not have federation support or sponsors. To help them out, the 32-year-old tennis icon bared how he has been talking with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to discuss an initiative to help these players in need via Instagram Live.

“I spoke to Roger and Rafa a few days ago and we had a conversation about the near future of tennis,” Djokovic said.

According to him, the relief fund will be distributed to players according to agreed criteria. To bolster the funding, Djokovic hopes that other players pitch in. Aside from that, he mentioned other financial sources that could help as well. That includes the prize money for upcoming events like the Australian Open.

“We have to show them they’re not forgotten. We also have to send a message to young players that they can live out of tennis when there’s a financial crisis,” Djokovic said.

Tennis took a hit like most sporting events when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. Tennis play was halted last March and several big tourneys were shelved. That included Wimbledon and the French Open which has been postponed at least until September.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic is contained, tennis players are likely to undergo some form of testing to make sure that they are free and as a preventive measure. Djokovic is wary of vaccines and such could be a problem to him moving forward if it would be made a compulsory requirement.

“Personally, I am opposed to vaccination, and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine to be able to travel,” Djokovic said in a Facebook Live chat.

Djokovic will need to decide on that soon but should also be aware that it is for his well-being and with other players. He mentioned that while he has his own belief, that is subject to change if needed.