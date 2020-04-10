Tennis: Maria Sharapova Reveals Phone Number, Invites Fans To Text Her

Tennis star Mariah Sharapova has accomplished multiple accolades throughout her career. She is a multiple-time Grand Slam champion and has hoisted multiple titles as a singles competitor. She climbed the top of the rankings at such a young age. She has battled it out with legends of her time and is considered as one of the more influential players on tour.

She’s had some ups and downs, as she was also involved in a doping controversy that sidelined her with a suspension. Despite all of these, Sharapova remained as a staple name to tennis.

With the threat of the coronavirus affecting everyone and halting all major sports, people have dealt with the situation differently. For Sharapova, she shared that she would still want to interact with her fans.

She’s had creative ways by hosting question and answer segments via video calls – which prompted her to want more connection with the people as everyone is following social distancing protocols.

“I’ve been trying to find a way to be in touch with all of you,” she said in a Twitter post. She goes on by saying how everyone is together despite being socially separated caused by the coronavirus. “I want you to text me what you think,” she said.

She then captioned her post as she revealed her cellphone number that fans can text. “ Text me! 310-564-7981. For real. Tell me how you’re doing, ask me questions, or just say hello,” it said.

The open invite has unsurprisingly caused a barrage of messages and notifications for the star. In the past few hours since posting the invite, her phone has blown up with texts from everyone across the world.

She recently retired from competing professionally earlier this year announcing that she was ready to move on to the next phase of her life. She ended her career as a five-time Grand Slam champion, winning all four Majors at least once. She entered the tennis scene as a teenager and shocked the world in 2004 when she won Wimbledon.