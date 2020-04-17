Tennis: Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray Headline ‘Virtual Tournament’ Set For Late April

Tennis superstars Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray will headline the list of players competing in the virtual Madrid Open scheduled on April 27-30. Despite the suspension of the actual tournament due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the participants will break new ground as they are set to play in an online tennis game instead.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prevented the 2020 Mutua Madrid Open from taking place from 1 to 10 May, the biggest ATP and WTA stars will clash in Manolo Santana Stadium, recreated in exquisite detail in the Tennis World Tour video game (Nacon Gaming), while swapping their racquets for a PlayStation 4,” a report from ATPTour.com wrote.

Top names of the sport took the opportunity to have the whip hand in scheming the tournament, not just for entertainment and competition, but to be able to extend their hands to fellow tennis players affected by the crisis as well.

“From isolation and with the strength and encouragement we are all giving each other, I’m happy to play in Madrid’s virtual tournament and, as always, I will be trying to give my all”, said Nadal. “I’m not sure how good I’ll be at it, but I hope to be with you all and feel your support as is always the case when I play at home, this time virtually”.

Besides Nadal and Murray, twelve other players are said to have confirmed their participation. Among them are David Goffin, John Isner, Karen Khachanov, Eugenie Bouchard, Kristina Mladenovic and Kiki Bertens.

“This initiative is interesting and it will bring back some competition in our sport. I’m looking forward to challenge my fellow players and show my skills to the tennis fans around the world,” Khachanov said, per ESPN.

The pot money set for the winners in each of the men’s and women’s tourney is estimated at $165,000. According to the report, the winners of each event will then allocate a portion of the prize as financial aid to other players while another $55,000 will be donated “to reduce the social impact of the pandemic.”

At least 30 professional tennis events have been suspended or canceled due to COVID-19, including the Madrid Open which was originally scheduled for May 1-10.