Tennis: Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Possibly Reach Another Milestone In 2021 Olympics

There is no question that Roger Federer and Serena Williams are among the best to ever play tennis. When the discussion on who are the greatest players of all time, their names will be in the conversation. Federer holds the record in the men’s division for the most Grand Slam titles of all time with 20 under his belt. Serena Williams is one Major away from reaching and tying the record of 24 held by Margaret Court.

These two have been synonymous with winning titles and championships since the early 2000s. Around two decades later and they’re still considered as a likely favorite to win in any tournament they join. While age has taken a toll on them, they have found ways to adjust and be adaptive to their environment.

This will be put to the test as the schedule of the tennis tour has been greatly affected by the coronavirus. The threat of COVID-19 has forced all major events to either cancel or postpone as the global pandemic continues to affect thousands of lives.

Indian Wells was canceled, the French Open has been postponed a week from the US Open and now recent reports have come up that the Olympics have been pushed back to 2021. The major sporting event is one of the grandest spectacles in the world and bears prestige to any participant.

While dates have yet to be finalized on the rescheduling, having the 2021 Olympics can mean that Federer and Williams will be turning 40 by then.

If these two push through and play in the Tokyo Games, they have a shot of a historic milestone. They have a chance to become an Olympic winner and a Grand Slam champion if they win another major in the coming year at the age of 40.

If this happens then this will make Williams a winner in her teens, twenties, thirties, and forties. Federer will also be the oldest Grand Slam winner if another title finds its way to his arms – a tough challenge but not farfetched given the resume he has. But whether or not they hoist up another major, the fact that these two are still playing means that 2021 will remain as a highlight for these legends.