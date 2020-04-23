Tennis Rumors: Djokovic Defends Stance Against COVID-19 Testing, Roddick Not Buying

Novak Djokovic has reservations on being forced to take a COVID-19 vaccination, potentially a compulsory requirement in case tennis tournaments would restart. This stance has garnered heavy criticism but former no. 1 Andy Roddick is not entirely buying it. He questions Djokovic’s beliefs especially if it would mean him missing out on competing in Grand Slams.

In a previous post, it was mentioned how Djokovic was not coy to receiving coronavirus vaccination if it were made compulsory. If he maintains his stand, it would prevent him from competing in the ATP Tour. However, he also said that if it comes to that, he will need to make a decision.

“Personally, I am opposed to vaccination, and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine to be able to travel,” Djokovic said.

It should be noted that Djokovic is not closing the door entirely on taking a vaccine. The Serbian is fully aware that this is necessary for his protection as well as the people around him. The COVID-19 virus is spreading fast and has already claimed lives. This alone places Djokovic in a precarious situation as he receives criticism for not wanting to undergo the COVID-19 vaccination.

“I am no expert, but I do want to have an option to chose what’s best for my body. I am keeping an open mind, and I’ll continue to research this topic because it is important and it will affect all of us,” Djokovic said.

It would be a big blow for Djokovic if his decision is left unchanged. He would fall behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the all-time Grand Slam charts. If things improve, up ahead for him is the French Open and the US Open.

One person who disagrees with Djokovic is Andy Roddick. He points out he does not have to agree with the beliefs of another person when it comes to vaccinations. For the former no. 1, Djokovic will have an important decision to make.

“I’ll be curious to see how deep his belief system runs if he’s going to sit out Grand Slams because he doesn’t want to take a vaccination shot,” Roddick said in a report from the Associated Press.