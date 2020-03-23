Tennis: Serena Williams, Coronavirus Lockdown, And The Impact On Her Career

Serena Williams has already cemented herself as one of the greatest athletes in our generation. She has collected a tremendous amount of accolades, proving that she is one of the best in tennis. The American has tallied a Grand Slam in multiple stages of her life, as she’s a proven winner in her teens, twenties, and thirties.

She’s currently at 23 Major titles under her belt and is patiently waiting for the opportunity to tie Margaret Court’s 24 Grand Slams. She has come close on multiple occasions but has been stuck in her 23rd since the 2017 Australian Open where she defeated her sister Venus, 6-4, 6-4.

While she’s still on pace to tie the all-time record, the tennis great has had to deal with the rising stars of the new generation. The closer Williams gets to more history, the more challenging the situation gets for the proven winner.

She has lost to multiple young talents that have propelled their careers into further heights. Naomi Osaka is a prime example of this as Williams hasn’t been able to get over the 23-title hump.

Williams’ loss against the Japanese standout in the 2018 US Open finals has pushed Osaka as one of the biggest names on tour. Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep have also handed recent defeats to Williams in Grand Slam finals. Her latest loss in a championship round was in the 2019 US Open where teenage sensation Bianca Andreescu won in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.

In the most recent Australian Open, she fell against Wang Qiang in three sets in the third round. While Williams is still in a condition to perform at an elite level, the coronavirus has halted any momentum the players are getting.

As Williams turns 39 this September, the 2020 schedule is starting to get even tighter. The French Open organizers decided to postpone the Roland Garros in conflict with the Laver Cup and crammed a week apart from the US Open.

The window is closing and stars are stepping up to the occasion. While there is pressure to win one more title for Williams, she has emphasized that she is focused on parenthood. As the COVID-19 threat has impacted the tour greatly, she has already imparted her legacy as an icon.

While she has no intention to slow down, she has also prioritized quality time with her family as a mother.