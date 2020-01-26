Tenny Sandgren to use Rafael Nadal ‘upset’ as Roger Federer motivation at Australian Open

Tennys Sandgren will face Roger Federer in the Australian Open quarter-finals

Tennys Sandgren was gutted at missing out on a showdown with Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon last year so he aims to cherish every moment of his upcoming battle with Roger Federer.

The American booked his place in the Australian Open quarter-finals by beating Fabio Fognini in four sets earlier today. World No 3 Federer then took to centre court at Melbourne Park and came from a set down to knock out Marton Fucsovics. Sandgren and Federer will go head-to-head for the first time in their careers on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. And the world No 100 is going to appreciate every minute as he finally accomplishes a life goal. “It would be very special, very special,” Sandgren said of facing Federer.

“I was kicking myself that I lost to a too good Sam Querrey at Wimbledon in the round of 16 because I would have played Rafa [Nadal] in the quarters. That would have been very special. “I was a little upset I wasn’t able to get to that match. “So obviously it would be incredibly special to be able to play [Federer] at least once in my career. “To play him on a big staging like quarters of a slam would be a ton of fun really. Against Roger I feel like I’m the underdog in that match-up.”

Sandgren has recent dropped down to Challenger level to try and rebuild his confidence and he is now riding high on the biggest stage of them all. “I feel more used to it now, having had more success, runs at Slams, winning matches,” he added. “Definitely, like, the first six months, year, where I was getting into main draws of slams, playing more ATPs, I was struggling to get the best out of myself. “I felt inferior in those moments, that I was less of a player than I actually was.