Tennys Sandgren vs Roger Federer live stream: How to watch Australian Open quarter-final

TENNYS SANDGREN will take on Roger Federer in the Australian Open fourth round as some of the biggest of names in the sport go up against each other. Here’s how to watch the tennis tournament live online.

The Australian Open tennis tournament has reached its quarter-final stage. The first clash will see 28-year-old American Tennys Sandgren take on world No. 3 Roger Federer.

The Swiss tennis ace seemed to be getting back to his best during his fourth-round win over Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics on Sunday. Speaking about his quarter-final opponent, Federer said: “I wonder why he’s not ranked higher, to be honest. “Every time I see him play, I feel like he plays very well. “He’s got a lot of stuff in his game that he’s deserving of being higher.”

The right-handed tennis pro is currently ranked World No. 100. Sandgren broke into the Top 100 of the ATP rankings toward the end of 2017 after competing mainly on the ATP Challenger Tour for many years. Federer is chasing his 21st Grand Slam title, and should he capture the seventh crown in Melbourne, the Swiss national will share the all-time record with Novak Djokovic for most titles at the Australian Open. He now finds himself in the unusual position of going up against a player he’s never faced, taking into account he has spent a whopping four decades on Tour.

He said: “The good thing is you have enough time here. “It’s not like at an [ATP] Masters 1000 or 500 or 250, where you finish late, then next thing you know, you have to play again at 6pm the next day, scrambling to get all the info together. “I think the coaches have seen him quite a bit. “They’ll try to get some more info, maybe look into how he’s played in the past against players like me.”

Sandgren has also spoken out about Tuesday’s quarter-final against Federer, saying: “I haven’t had that many looks or wasn’t supposed to. “The fact that I am [in the quarter-finals], I get amped up. “I want to perform. I want to do well. I don’t want to take the time on the court for granted. “Getting to play in a big stadium, in front of a lot of people, because I’ve played a lot of tennis in front of very few people, the fact I get to do that seems to bring out the best tennis in me.” He added: “It seems if I play pretty well, I have a shot. With the way I serve, some of the offensive and defensive skills I bring to the table, [it]seems to translate in some of these bigger matches.”

How to watch Tennys Sandgren vs Roger Federer Live coverage will be shown by Eurosport throughout the UK. The channel is available with Sky, BT and Virgin sports packages. Streaming is available via the Eurosport Player, both online and through the app.

A seven-day free trial for the Eurosport Player is available through Amazon Prime Video, which incidentally has a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. Fans can also live stream the match for free via selected UK betting sites. In the US, the action can be streamed online via ESPN+. The quarter-final will take place on Rod Laver Arena and start at 3.30am GMT on Tuesday, January 28.

