Terminally ill mum sues her asbestos riddled primary school for $3.8million

A terminally-ill single mother is suing the Queensland State Government for $3.8million after allegedly contracting asbestos-related cancer from her primary school.

Brooke MacDonald, 27, attended Dundula State School, near Mackay in Central Queensland, when work was done on buildings containing asbestos in 1998 and 2000.

Her Supreme Court claim alleges this asbestos exposure caused her to develop a rare cancer known as peritoneal mesothelioma, The Courier Mail reported.

The terminal illness is caused by ingesting asbestos fibres and affects the lining of the abdomen.

The court claim alleges school buildings were demolished or renovated near students but no safety measures were implemented to prevent asbestos exposure.

Ms MacDonald, a registered nurse and the sole carer for her six-year-old son Chayse, has attempted multiple treatments to fight the disease.

She first developed symptoms in 2017 and was officially diagnosed with cancer last August.

Ms MacDonald was initially admitted to Mackay Hospital and then received an unsuccessful operation at a Brisbane hospital in February.

Her lawyer Jonathan Walsh, a specialist in dust diseases, said Ms MacDonald may only have days or weeks left to live.

He noted the cancer was extremely aggressive and doctors said Ms MacDonald’s life expectancy was unpredictable.

Mr Walsh said: ‘Here is a young woman, really just at the beginning of her adult life, committed to raising her young child and helping others in her role as a nurse, now having to face this cruel disease.’

He explained Ms MacDonald flew back home to Mackay on Friday and was being looked after by her sister.

The lawyer said Ms MacDonald had remained strong and composed despite the tragic circumstances.

Mr Walsh said: ‘Brooke’s likely exposure to asbestos as a young girl at her local school is every parent’s nightmare.’

‘It seems to us that the least the Education Department should do is to make sure that Brooke receives the justice she deserves for having her life cut short so cruelly and to give her peace of mind.’

The case against the Queensland State Government is due to go to trial in June but Mr Walsh hoped the matter could be settled earlier.