Terrified teacher writes her own obituary saying it’s too soon for schools to reopen

A teacher furious about schools being forced to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic has penned her own obituary – blaming her “death” on the “ignorance of those in power”.

Whitney Reddick, from Florida, says it is “too soon” to go back, and wrote the grim tribute to herself to highlight the dangers teaching professionals face.

In it, she urged mourners to send condolences to politicians responsible for reopening schools – and said her young son would have to grow up without her.

The 33-year-old, from Jacksonville, hit out after the state commissioner ordered schools to reopen five days a week by the autumn.

The obituary, first posted on Facebook, says: “Even though she shouted from the rooftops, attempted to be unemotional, and educated herself in facts and science, she succumbed to the ignorance of those in power.

“She returned to work, did her best to handle all the roles placed on her shoulders; educator, COVID-security guard, human shield, firefighter, social worker, nurse, and caregiver but the workload weakened her, and the virus took hold.

“Whitney was taken from us. Yes, of course too soon, but we are the ones left with holes in our hearts, missing how big hers was.”

Whitney, who has a 14-month-old son, described the impact her death would have on him, saying: “Being so young his memories of her will fade and he will only have those that were captured in film.

“He will have a hole only a few children bear.”

She told NBC News that she had posted the obituary after reading about teachers dying in other states.

Whitney said: “It just stuck with me that, I may not pass away, but somebody is going to.

“To me, somebody who does something to serve their community and has a serving heart, I don’t want to lose that person.”

More than 8,100 people have died from Covid-19 in Florida since the start of the pandemic, and more than 6,000 confirmed cases were recorded in just 24 hours on Sunday.

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it is his top priority to ensure schools are open for all children next month.

But it is feared that it could lead to a new wave of new infections – with some scientists suggesting the R rate could go up by 0.5 as a result.

Children’s commissioner for England, Anne Longfield, has said children and staff should be tested as often as every week.

Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, has warned that we have “probably reached near the limit or the limits” of what can safely reopen – with suggestions that businesses may have to close in order for children to go back to school.