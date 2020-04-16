Terrifying collision touchdown & evacuation shown in remarkable video clip as probe locates pilot error in 2019 Superjet tragedy

Russia’s Investigative Committee has actually finished its inquiry right into the fatal collision of Superjet-100 traveler aircraft at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport. It published a new video of the incident, which it blamed on pilot error.

Sukhoi Superjet-100 captain Denis Evdokimov will certainly encounter fees of inappropriate aircraft dealing with over the occurrence that happened on May 5, 2019 and asserted the lives of 41 people. On that particular day, the aircraft needed to return to the airport terminal as a result of malfunctions with the communications system and autopilot. As it struck the runway, the aircraft suddenly jumped and also burst into fires that turned right into a genuine firestorm within seconds, engulfing the aircraft’s rear.

The video published by the Investigative Committee reveals the cooling minutes of the aircraft skidding along the runway while already swallowed up in fires, as well as travelers frantically leaving via the front door as firefighters looked for to extinguish the blaze. Component of the video additionally shows the charred remains of the airplane ravaged by the powerful fire.

According to the investigators, it was Evdokimov’s actions that created the airplane to strike the ground with such a force that broke the fuselage and also sparked its engines and also gas storage tanks. The committee also claimed that the aircraft was mainly functional as well as the captain can have safely landed it in handbook control mode.

The pilot’s legal representatives keep that the probe was “incomplete” as well as now intend to demand that the Russian Public Prosecutor’s Office launch an extra investigation right into the situation.

