Terrifying footage shows man brandish huge knife outside McDonald’s in broad daylight

Shocking footage shows a man brandishing a gigantic knife during a broad daylight confrontation outside a McDonald’s.

Two men are shown brawling after the argument broke out – as families with young children dined inside.

The disturbing video was captured by a passenger on a passing bus, who witnessed the drama unfold on Coventry Road, Small Heath, Birmingham over the weekend.

It shows the two men squaring up to each other near the Drive-Thru section before one of them pulls out the sinister-looking blade from his jacket.

The knifeman lunges forward with the weapon on two occasions while the second man manages to fend off the blows during the heated exchange.

At one point a McDonald’s employee comes out to the rear of the restaurant to empty rubbish oblivious to the clash happening just inches away behind the wall.

The pair can be seen continuing to row with each other before the man wielding the blade eventually gives up and walks away in the opposite direction.

The footage, which was obtained by website Birmz Is Grime, has since been shared and viewed thousands of times since being uploaded to social media.

They wrote: “rah, look at the size of the knife! happened outside the coventry road Mc Donald’s, Small heath, wonder what they was arguing about? £birmingham £brum”

Web users reacted with shock to the 45 second clip of the man brazenly brandishing the deadly weapon in broad daylight.

Tom Parkes said: “Place would have been packed with families and kids, this is worrying. Wielding a knife without a care in the world.”

Lisa Flowers added: “How the man in the blue jacket didn’t just run for his life I’ll never know.

“He did well to stand up to him and keep his calm.”

Phil Hughes put: “Just another day in Small Heath. Frightening how this can become the norm.”

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: “We were called to Coventry Road, Birmingham at 3.40pm yesterday (23/8) following a report two men were seen fighting with a knife.

“Officers attended and two men matching the description were spoken to and searched. No weapons were found and no offences were disclosed.”