Tesco issues urgent recall of Cow & Gate baby food over safety fears – full list

Tesco and Cow & Gate are recalling baby food products following safety concerns. They have issued a warning for over 15 varieties of a baby food product after discovering some may have been tampered with. This is the full list of affected items.

A selection of 7+ month Cow & Gate baby food jars are being voluntarily recalled due to safety concerns.

The Food Standards Agency website said: “Cow & Gate and Tesco are voluntarily recalling 15 varieties of 7+ month Cow & Gate baby food jars (200g) sold by Tesco stores in the UK, as a precautionary measure following concerns that some jars may have been tampered with.”

Tesco food recall – full list of items

Pack size: 200 grams

Batch code: All batches

Best Before: All date codes

