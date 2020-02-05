Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Iceland, Lidl and Waitrose recall over health fears – food warning

TESCO, Sainsbury’s, Iceland, Lidl, and Waitrose are recalling a number of products due to safety fears. Britons who have bought these products should return them to the store.

Which foods are being recalled currently?

Waitrose

Iceland

Lidl

Tesco

Sainsbury’s

A number of products have been recalled from the shelves of the UK’s major supermarkets. Food products are recalled for a number of reasons related to health, including misleading ingredients or missing allergy warnings.

Which foods are being recalled currently? Waitrose Waitrose is recalling the Heston Mushroom & Gin Sauce because of mustard that is not on the label. Mustard poses a risk to some who have an allergy to the food. Which products are affected? Pack size: 200g Use by: 14 February 2020 and 17 February 2020 Allergens: Mustard

Iceland A number of NO CHEESE products are being recalled from Iceland as they contain milk not mentioned on the label. Those with intolerances or allergies to milk or milk derivatives should be careful, as should those who avoid animal products for ethical reasons. Which products are affected? Pack size: 360g Best before: all date codes Allergens: Milk Pack size: 284g Best before: all date codes Allergens: Milk Pack size: 382g Best before: all date codes Allergens: Milk Pack size: 382g Best before: all date codes Allergens: Milk Pack size: 284g Best before: all date codes Allergens: Milk Pack size: 350g Best before: all date codes Allergens: Milk

Lidl Lidl is recalling Kania Oregano due to the health risk posed by pyrrolizidine alkaloids. Pyrrolizidine alkaloids can cause liver disease if consumed over long periods of time. Only products in England, Wales and Scotland are affected, not other products sold internationally. Which products are affected? Pack size: 7.5g Batch code: 9163BE Best before: June 2022

Tesco Fears over stray peanuts have caused Tesco to recall the following pesto products. Which products have been affected? Pack size 190g Batch code All before 01/11/2022 Allergens Peanuts Pack size 280g Batch code All before 01/11/2022 Allergens Peanuts Pack size 190g Batch code All before 01/11/2022 Allergens Peanuts Pack size 190g Batch code All before 01/11/2022 Allergens Peanuts Pack size 190g Batch code All before 01/11/2022 Allergens Peanuts

Sainsbury’s Sainsbury’s is recalling its 10 Vegetable Gyoza with soy and ginger dip because some packs contain prawns not mentioned on the label, posing a health risk to allergy sufferers. Which products are affected? Pack size: 210g Batch code: 17519 Best before end date: June 2021 The supermarket is also recalling pesto due to peanut allergy fears. Which products are affected? Pack size 190g Batch code All batch codes Allergens Peanuts Pack size 190g Batch code All batch codes Allergens Peanuts Pack size 190g Batch code All batch codes Allergens Peanuts Pack size 190g Batch code All batch codes Allergens Peanuts Pack size 190g Batch code All batch codes Allergens Peanuts

Which foods are being recalled currently?

Waitrose

Iceland

Lidl

Tesco

Sainsbury’s