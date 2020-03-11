Tesla delivers Model 3 without new hardware to Chinese customers amid coronavirus shortage

According to the South China Morning Post, a group of consumers have filed a complaint against Tesla Shanghai.

The group of customers affected claim the company is cheating consumers after they received the wrong models.

Tesla founder Elon Musk seemed to confirm the complaint and been received on social media before claiming the customers had not ordered the upgraded design.

He said on Twitter: “Oddly, those who complained didn’t actually order FSD (Full self driving).

