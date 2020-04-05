Tesla New Features Allow Owners To View Sentry Mode Videos In-Car

Tesla has recently added a new feature which allows car owners to view Sentry Mode footage easier and faster. The new feature directly allows people to watch the videos on the car’s dashboard display, further improving Tesla’s vehicles.

The new update is called the Dashcam Viewer, and it allows users to check the videos directly from their vehicle, according to a report from Electrek. Users can immediately check the footage if needed. Tesla update 2020.12.5 adds this feature to the company’s cars. The update is being pushed out by Tesla starting Friday, but this could vary for other regions.

Prior to this new feature, Tesla car owners would have to pull out the car’s storage unit for the videos and plug into a computer or smart device in order to view the footage. The new feature allows car owners to fully bypass this process and immediately view their Tesla car’s Sentry Mode and TeslaCam footage without any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, Tesla has been praised for the many features it offers through its electric cars, as well as the features being added with the updates being released each month. This new feature further improves the car’s Sentry Mode, which has proven itself as a great security feature through its advanced video recording and car safety features.

The company is also working to help curb the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide and help itself recover from the outbreak’s effects to its production line. As of now, Tesla has had to suspend operations in a some of its factories due to the coronavirus.