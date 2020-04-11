Test spinner Stephen O’Keefe retires from 1st class…

SYDNEY – Former Australia test spinner Stephen O´Keefe has retired from first class cricket after being omitted from New South Wales´ list of contracted players for the next domestic season.

The 35-year-old left-armer, who took 35 wickets in nine tests – including 12 in a match against India at Pune in 2017 – confirmed Sunday his first class career is over.

O´Keefe took 16 wickets at 22.25 as New South Wales won the Sheffield Shield four-day title last season, the most by any spinner in the competition. Nathan Lyon remains New South Wales main spin option, though he frequently is unavailable because of international duties.

O´Keefe said he was disappointed but accepted New South Wales´ decision.

“It´s been such a privilege to play for my country and captain my state but above everything else I´m most proud to have played alongside some of the best blokes I´ve ever met,” he said. “When I think about my time playing cricket, that´s what I´ll miss most.”

