Testicular germ cell tumor incidence increased for all races and ethnicities.

—From 2001 to 2016, the incidence of testicular germ cell tumors increased across all racial/ethnic groups but remained highest among non-Hispanic whites (NHWs), according to a study published online May 8 in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.

Armen A. Ghazarian, Ph.D., M.P.H., and Katherine A. McGlynn, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Bethesda, Maryland, examined data from 51 U.S. cancer registries to examine the racial/ethnic-specific incidence rates of TGCTs per 100,000 man-years. Annual percent changes (APCs) were estimated from 2001 to 2016.

The researchers found that 126,575 TGCTs were recorded during 2001 to 2016. NHWs had the highest TGCT incidence (6.63 per 100,000), followed by Hispanics, American Indian/Alaska Natives (AI/ANs), Asian/Pacific Islanders (A/PIs), and non-Hispanic blacks (NHBs; 4.20, 3.27, 1.72, and 1.27, respectively). Among all men, there were significant increases in TGCT incidence, with the greatest increase among A/PIs (APC: 2.47), followed by Hispanics, AI/ANs, NHBs, and NHWs (APCs: 2.10, 1.71, 1.28, and 0.41, respectively). For all men except NHBs, there were significant differences in rates by region, with the highest rates for Hispanics, AI/ANs, and A/PIs in the West (5.38, 4.47, and 2.37 per 100,000, respectively) and among NHWs and NHBs in the Northeast (7.60 and 1.51 per 100,000, respectively).

“Rising rates of TGCT among men of non-European ancestry suggests that both etiologic research and public health efforts among these populations are warranted,” the authors write.