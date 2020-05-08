Texas A&M, Tech plan to reopen campuses, play football

Texas A&M and Texas Tech are preparing to reopen their respective campuses in the fall while casting an eye toward playing football when they do, the Texas Tribune reported Thursday.

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp told the system’s 11 presidents of his decision in a phone call Thursday morning. Texas Tech University announced its decision to follow suit.

The decisions represent a semblance of change after state Gov. Greg Abbott ordered schools closed through the spring semester because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sharp wants to “make this happen,” a Texas A&M spokesman told the Texas Tribune, but said he will defer to the governor, board of regents, NCAA and SEC for the final decision.

University of Texas System Chancellor James B. Milliken told the non-profit media organization on Thursday that “it’s pretty clear we will be open in the fall. … Not entirely like last fall, but not like this spring either.”

Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec informed students at the Lubbock campus in a letter to the campus Wednesday that they will return to classes with a list of precautions, including social distancing and testing.

“We need to recognize that campus life will be different when we return in the fall,” Schovanec said. “We are developing several ways to reduce the density of groups in our student facilities, large lecture-based classrooms, and our popular campus areas. These same plans extend to special events, including athletics.

“Strategies for fall instruction will involve a blend of online and face-to-face classes for some students. We will also take extra precautions to protect the most vulnerable among us.”

