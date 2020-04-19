Texas Shooting: 1 Police Officer Killed, 2 Injured In San Marcos Shootout

One police officer was killed and two more were seriously injured after a shooting Saturday in San Marcos, Texas. The gunman reportedly “ambushed the officers with a rifle” after they responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex at about 6 p.m.

The gunman, Alfredo Perez De La Cruz, 46, was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“We are heartbroken to make this announcement,” Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said in a statement. “We ask for your support for our fellow officers and their families as we try to cope with yet another tragic event in our San Marcos Police family”

The officer killed in the shooting was identified as Justin Putnam, 31, a five-year veteran of the department. The two wounded officers, identified as Justin Mueller, 38, and Franco Stewart, 27, were taken to a nearby hospital and underwent surgery. They are said to be in critical but stable condition.

“Tonight’s shooting in San Marcos is a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement on the shooting. “I am grateful for the swift action of the San Marcos Police Department in containing the threat and minimizing the loss of life.”

Police continue to investigate the scene but have opened up the street.

San Marcos, which has a population of roughly 63,000, is located roughly between Austin and San Antonio. It is considered one of the fastest-growing communities in the region.