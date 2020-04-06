Texas Teen Arrested After Newborn Daughter Found With Multiple Broken Bones, Bruises To Genitals

A teen in Bryan, Texas, was charged Thursday after a newborn baby was found with multiple broken bones in her body.

Child Protective Service employees and police responded to a local hospital Wednesday (April 1) after receiving a report that a five-week-old baby was being treated for multiple broken bones. Doctors told the officers the newborn girl had a cracked skull, broken ribs and bruises to her face and genitals.

When confronted, the mother of newborn said her boyfriend, identified as 19-year-old Gabriel Sanchez, was looking after the baby while she was out for work. The woman told the officers that Sanchez, who is the father of the child, called and informed her that the baby had fallen off the bed.

Following this, the officers found the accused walking in the neighborhood and detained him for questioning. The teen told the investigators that the girl rolled off the bed after he “lightly slapped” her for crying. He said the girl knocked her head into a nightstand that was placed adjacent to the bed.

When asked about the bruises on the girl’s genitals, Sanchez said he pinched her diaper to see if it was wet because of which she sustained the bruises. Police, however, concluded that the injuries did not match the story told by the accused.

Sanchez was taken into custody and charged with serious bodily injury to a child. He could face up to 99 years in prison if found guilty of the crime. He was held in Brazos County Jail on a $70,000 bond.

In a similar incident in man in Pasco, Washington, last month was arrested after his girlfriend’s infant daughter was found with multiple broken bones. Police responded to a home and found an infant girl with “significant bruising to her face.” A medical test was conducted on the girl which revealed that the infant had multiple broken bones including broken ribs. Following investigation, 20-year-old Tre’vere Brown was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault on a child.