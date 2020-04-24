Texas Tornado Damage: 3 Killed, Dozens Of Homes Destroyed In Polk County, Disaster Declaration Issued [Photos, Videos]

At least three people were killed and over 30 injured after a massive tornado ripped through several counties in southeast Texas on Wednesday (April 22) night.

A disaster declaration was issued for Polk County over the “significant threats to life, health, and property.”

The town of Onalaska in Polk County was the worst hit. Several people from Canyon Park and Yaupon Cove subdivisions in the town were rescued. According to reports, at least five people were rescued from Canyon Park out of which two people were in critical condition.

Dozens of homes were completely destroyed in the town following which fire departments from neighboring counties were deployed. Schools in the town have also lost power and people needing shelter were asked to go to Dunbar Gym in Livingston.

“Specialized personnel is working search & rescue at this time and additional traffic may hinder their response. Instead, please call the Polk County Emergency Operations Center to provide your information 936-327-6826,” Polk County Emergency Operations Center said.

Meanwhile, photos on social media showed overturned vehicles, debris scattered across roadways and downed trees.

Tornado also struck Tyler and Jasper counties; however, those counties didn’t report significant damages.

Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford said, “I just went up to Colmesneil and it looks so far like we dodged a bullet. Some of our volunteer fire departments are going to Polk County to help out there.”

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman said, “All the power’s out in Jasper I think but we’ve been lucky so far.”

Meanwhile, in a statement following the widespread damage caused by the twister, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, “My office, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and other state agencies are working with local officials to provide immediate support to the areas devastated by this tornado.”

“The state has already deployed response teams and medical resources to help Texans in need and to provide assistance to these communities. Our hearts are with our fellow Texans tonight and the state will continue to do everything it can to support those affected by this severe weather,” he added.

A tornado also struck southern Oklahoma, killing at least two people. The large twister hit the town of Madill causing significant damage.