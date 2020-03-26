Texas Woman Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Child Inside, Toddler Found Unharmed

A man and woman were arrested for stealing a car with a toddler in it outside a convenience store in Garland, Texas, on Saturday.

The Garland Police Department responded to the scene at 4400 Bass Pro Dr, around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The victim told police that she left her one-year-old child inside the SUV while she went to the store leaving the engine running. She came back to find her child and the 2015 Mistubishi Outlander missing.

The surveillance camera captured visuals of the mother parking her car and entering the store. Moments later, a black female, wearing a maroon Texas A&M hoodie, black pants, and slip-on shoes, was seen entering the vehicle and fleeing the scene with the child.

The suspect then drove around the building to pick up a thin black male, wearing a grey jacket with hoodie, dark sweat pants, and white tennis shoes.

The suspects were later identified as 20-year-old Alexya Tacole Cridell and 19-year-old Anthony Smith.

Garland and Dallas police officers located the SUV parked in the Forest Lane Station Park and Ride parking lot in Dallas shortly after discovering that the stolen SUV was on finance and had a tracker inside. The child was found inside the vehicle unharmed.

Police checked for CCTV footage at the scene, which showed suspects approaching a nearby train. They were later located at the LBJ/Central Station in the8900 block of Markville Drive and were taken into custody.

Both the suspects are currently in the Garland Jail where they face a charge of aggravated kidnapping. No bond has yet been set.