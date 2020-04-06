Thailand Man Positive For COVID-19, Spits On Passenger, Drops Dead

A COVID-19-positive train passenger was seen in a video spitting on another traveler in Thailand on Tuesday before he dropped dead.

The man, Anan Sahoh, 56, was confirmed to be positive for the coronavirus after he was found dead on a train from Bangkok to the city of Narathiwat in the south, Metro UK reported.

In a surveillance footage, Sahoh was seen spitting on an unidentified passenger buying tickets at the Bang Sue station in Bangkok and was later seen vomitting and coughing when he passed through a mandatory temperature check.

He was found collapsed in front of a toilet, dead, when the train reached the Thap Sakae district station.

According to the New York Post, medical personnel confirmed that Sahoh was positive for the COVID-19 virus following the tests they performed on him.

Thailand’s State Railway Director Thakoon Intrachom said that they are currently trying to track down the unidentified passenger who was potentially exposed to Sahoh.

“We are now worried about a man that was spat at in the security camera footage,” he said. “Initially, we coordinated with the railway police but they have not found him yet.”

Intrachom urged those who know the unidentified man or the man himself to go to the hospital immediately.