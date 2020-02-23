Thailand mass shooting: Soldier opens fire in horror rampage – 20 dead

A THAI soldier has gone on a shooting rampage leaving 20 people dead, Thailand’s defence ministry has said.

Jakraphanth Thomma opened fire in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat. The suspect is still at large in a shopping centre and the area is on lockdown.

Local media initially reported at least 12 deaths in the horror shooting. The number was later revised by the Bangkok Post which reported 17 people had been killed, with the latest death toll figure of 20, confirmed by the nation’s defence ministry. At least 21 others are said to have been injured in the gun attack. Pictures and videos shared on social media shows people running for cover as shots are fired.

Police said the suspect shot dead another soldier and a woman and wounded a third person, apparently over a land dispute. He then took a gun from an army base and drove to the Terminal 21 mall, shooting along the way. He travelled in a military vehicle, according to reports.

A witness told Thailand’s Channel One television said she had heard gunshots when she was at the shopping centre and hid in a clothing store with other people before escaping. The shooter has reportedly taken hostages inside the mall. The gunman appeared to be armed with an assault rifle in security camera footage aired on Thai Rath television. Thai Rath said the incident began at about 3.30pm, and appeared to be unresolved five hours later.

He posted sick pictures and videos online during the attack. In one Facebook post the soldier asked if he should give up. He also wrote that “no one can escape death”. In another post, he said: “I have stopped already.”

His Facebook account has now been taken down. The motive for the attack is not yet clear. Defence ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit said: “We don’t know why he did this. It appears he went mad.” Thai citizens have been left horrified by the shooting.

One tweeted: “Yes I am in Thailand right now. I went to get a tattoo in Terminal21 shopping mall two days ago. “Today some soldier is shooting people in that shopping mall. Now he has escaped somewhere in Korat City.” A British expat wrote on Twitter: “A 2km radius around Terminal 21 in Khorat city has been put in lockdown after a soldier went on a shooting rampage. Local media are reporting multiple deaths. This is ongoing.” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed his condolences to the families of those killed.