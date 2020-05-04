That’s one way to encourage social distancing! MURDER HORNETS arrive in US in the middle of Covid-19 pandemic

Asian giant hornets (known as ‘murder hornets’) have shown up in the US for the first time, giving Americans a “refreshing” change of pace and something else to worry about other than the deadly Covid-19 pandemic

In any other year, reports of murder hornets being in the US for the first time ever might instill some fear in people, but with the news dropping in the midst of a pandemic that has crippled the economy and left people under strict lockdown orders, it appears to have been greeted mostly with humor.

So THIS is how the Governors are going to encourage social distancing… — Dirty Hands (@splintergroupie) May 2, 2020

‘Murder hornets’, a name coined by researchers, popped up for the first time in the US in December when four sightings were verified by the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA), according to a report from the New York Times.

Asian giant hornets are the largest hornet species in the world. They destroy honeybee hives by killing the bees and using them to feed their young. According to the WSDA, it only takes a few hornets to decimate a honeybee hive in a matter of hours.

Pleased to meet you North America. #MurderHornetspic.twitter.com/Jbv0M42wQr — Murder Hornet (@HornetMurder) May 2, 2020

The worry now is these hornets could spread in the US and have a serious effect on the bee population, which in turn negatively impacts the many crops that need bees for pollination.

The WSDA has started an “aggressive trapping program” to stop the spread of the hornets and, hopefully, another potential crisis.

How have people responded to the news? Battleworn from Covid-19, the potential for a crisis with ‘murder hornets’ has been taken surprisingly well.

So far we’ve had a pandemic, an asteroid, aliens, and now murder hornets. Maybe it’s time we just gave up on 2020? pic.twitter.com/HO7Wgqvqcb — Alice Wright (@alicewrightnyc) May 2, 2020

👏INSECTS👏HAVE👏NO👏RACE👏OR👏ETHNICITY👏AND👏DO👏NOT👏DISCRIMINATE👏STOP👏CALLING👏MURDER HORNETS 👏ASIAN 👏 https://t.co/6aoCG9VE5J — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 2, 2020

“Instead of ‘murder hornets’ i propose we call them ‘nice hornets’ and see if it improves their attitude,” one Twitter user wrote.

Can we call them Manslaughter hornets instead, I’m sure it’s not on purpose — Sam (@FuncleSamm) May 2, 2020

I welcome our new flying overlords. — Ain’t dead yet (@Survivo65016091) May 2, 2020

“We’re kind of busy at the moment. Please read the room,” another person said.

Cuomo: In May you’ll be able to go back outside2020: haha yeah okay…MURDER HORNETS ATTACK! https://t.co/6fpQP0Q72e — johanny (@Johannymota) May 2, 2020

2020 in a nutshell:First we had the coronavirus and now we got murder hornets pic.twitter.com/XqcbliiiyT — Peter Griffin Burner (@PeterGriffinAcc) May 2, 2020

