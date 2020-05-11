The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #MAIN POINTS: Here’s everything you need to know in Covid-19 news both in Ireland and internationally today.
2. #UNITED KINGDOM: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced questions in the House of Commons about his government’s plan for an easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
3. #FRIENDLY FIRE: The Iranian army says a missile strike on a naval vessel taking part in an exercise in the Gulf of Oman has killed 19 sailors and wounded 15.
4. #INSOLVENT: The High Court has made orders confirming the winding up of the Irish arm of related fashion outlets Oasis and Warehouse, which employed some 248 people.
5. #TRIBUTES: Actor Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92, his son actor Ben Stiller confirmed today.
Be First to Comment