The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MAIN POINTS: Here is everything you need to know today about Covid-19 in Ireland internationally.

2. #COCOONING: The government has warned that some people aged over 70 are not following advice on cocooning

3. #BALDONNEL: The Defence Forces Military Police has launched an investigation after suspected cocaine was discovered on ground close to the officers’ mess hall at Baldonnel Airfield yesterday evening.

4. #SEANAD: Three former TDs have been elected to the Seanad as counting continues.

5. #FUNERALS: Family members can still attend funerals, the government said today, as long as “social distancing rules are respected”.