The 9 at 9: Easter Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.iebrings you all the information you need to called you start the day.

1. #NEW CASES: There were 14 brand-new fatalities connected to Covid-19 reported in Ireland yesterday and a more 727 instances were validated.

2. #EASING OFF:Some manufacturing facility and construction workers in Spain were set to return to deal with Monday, with authorities to distribute face masks at city and also train stations.

3. #LIFE IN LOCKDOWN: Younger people have reported talking with more people in person than older individuals because Covid-19 constraints can be found in, according to a study by DCU.

4. #EXTREME WEATHER: At least 6 individuals were killed when tornadoes ripped through Mississippi the other day, triggering the southerly US state to declare an emergency.

5. #UK: A review of UK lockdown actions will certainly occur later this week after the medical facility coronavirus fatality toll climbed over 10,000.

6. #FARM SAFETY:The Health and Safety Authority has claimed it is concerned there might be a spike in youngster casualties on Irish ranches this year. (RTÉ News)

7. #COVID -19: China reported 108 new virus cases, 98 of which were imported from overseas, its highest possible figure since early March.

8. #TRANSMISSION:The UN’s biodiversity chief has actually called for a global restriction on wild animals markets to stop the break out of future pandemics. (BBC News)

9. #THE LONE TENOR: An Easter concert by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli from a vacant Milan sanctuary is currently primary on Youtube’s trending checklist.